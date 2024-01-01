Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Wi-Fi, IntelliBeam, SiriusXM, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Power Seat</b><br> <br> This 2022 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>This 2022 Traverse was designed to do more than keep up with your family, it was made to help your family reach their potential. With a huge and versatile cabin, you can rest assured that theres always a way for the next journey. Style, luxury, and technology come together to make every trip safer, cooler, and way more fun. Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. For a family adventure vehicle thats just as ready as you, check out the 2022 Traverse.This SUV has 59,622 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Traverses trim level is LT Cloth. Upgrading to this Traverse LT is a great choice as it features blind zone alert, a power rear liftgate, stylish aluminum wheels, LED lighting with IntelliBeam technology, remote start with remote keyless entry and an 8-way power driver seat. Stay safe and connected with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 with a larger 8 inch touchscreen featuring voice command, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, Teen Driver technology and is Wi-Fi hotspot capable.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br>Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

59,622 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

  1. 10867311
  2. 10867311
  3. 10867311
  4. 10867311
  5. 10867311
  6. 10867311
  7. 10867311
  8. 10867311
  9. 10867311
  10. 10867311
  11. 10867311
  12. 10867311
  13. 10867311
  14. 10867311
  15. 10867311
  16. 10867311
  17. 10867311
  18. 10867311
  19. 10867311
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
59,622KM
Used
VIN 1GNEVGKW4NJ101696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Wi-Fi, IntelliBeam, SiriusXM, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Power Seat

This 2022 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2022 Traverse was designed to do more than keep up with your family, it was made to help your family reach their potential. With a huge and versatile cabin, you can rest assured that there's always a way for the next journey. Style, luxury, and technology come together to make every trip safer, cooler, and way more fun. Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. For a family adventure vehicle that's just as ready as you, check out the 2022 Traverse.This SUV has 59,622 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Traverse's trim level is LT Cloth. Upgrading to this Traverse LT is a great choice as it features blind zone alert, a power rear liftgate, stylish aluminum wheels, LED lighting with IntelliBeam technology, remote start with remote keyless entry and an 8-way power driver seat. Stay safe and connected with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 with a larger 8 inch touchscreen featuring voice command, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, Teen Driver technology and is Wi-Fi hotspot capable.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Ford Explorer ST - Navigation - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Ford Explorer ST - Navigation - Leather Seats 47,782 KM $43,998 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Nepean, ON
2012 Dodge Journey SXT 157,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - OnStar - Power Windows for sale in Kemptville, ON
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - OnStar - Power Windows 347,515 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Traverse