2022 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
78,189KM
Used
VIN 1GNEVGKW6NJ126003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,189 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Wi-Fi, IntelliBeam, SiriusXM, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Power Seat
This 2022 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2022 Traverse was designed to do more than keep up with your family, it was made to help your family reach their potential. With a huge and versatile cabin, you can rest assured that there's always a way for the next journey. Style, luxury, and technology come together to make every trip safer, cooler, and way more fun. Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. For a family adventure vehicle that's just as ready as you, check out the 2022 Traverse.This SUV has 78,189 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Traverse's trim level is LT Cloth. Upgrading to this Traverse LT is a great choice as it features blind zone alert, a power rear liftgate, stylish aluminum wheels, LED lighting with IntelliBeam technology, remote start with remote keyless entry and an 8-way power driver seat. Stay safe and connected with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 with a larger 8 inch touchscreen featuring voice command, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, Teen Driver technology and is Wi-Fi hotspot capable.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
