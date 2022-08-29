Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

5,000 KM

Details Description Features

$55,396

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,396

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 9178585
  2. 9178585
  3. 9178585
  4. 9178585
  5. 9178585
  6. 9178585
  7. 9178585
  8. 9178585
  9. 9178585
  10. 9178585
  11. 9178585
  12. 9178585
  13. 9178585
  14. 9178585
  15. 9178585
  16. 9178585
  17. 9178585
  18. 9178585
  19. 9178585
  20. 9178585
  21. 9178585
  22. 9178585
  23. 9178585
  24. 9178585
  25. 9178585
  26. 9178585
  27. 9178585
Contact Seller

$55,396

+ taxes & licensing

5,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9178585
  • Stock #: N00087
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG4NR113445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Demo Model! This Chrysler Pacifica delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 7.5 S-MODEL ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 245/50R20 BSW A-S SELF-SEALING.*This Chrysler Pacifica Comes Equipped with These Options *S APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Daylight Opening Mouldings, Piano Black Interior Accents, Premium Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, Tires: 245/50R20 BSW A-S Self-Sealing, Premium Black Rear Fascia, Anodized Ice Cave Accents, Pirelli Brand Tires, Wheels: 20 x 7.5 S-Model Aluminum, Anodized Ink Badging, S Badge, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic , SAFETY SPHERE DELETE -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera,, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK W/LT DIESEL GREY ST, LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATION & S LOGO, BLACK SEATS, ANODIZED SILVER IP BEZEL, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
rear air
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Memory Seats
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 93,451 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 38,351 KM
$55,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Challenge...
 63,365 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory