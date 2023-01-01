$55,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2022 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$55,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9453931
- Stock #: P3518
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG1NC100526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,544 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 9,544 Miles! This Dodge Durango boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM, TUNGSTEN ACCENT STITCHING, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD).* This Dodge Durango Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Gloss Black GT Badging, Wheels: 20 x 8 Black Noise Aluminum, Performance Hood, Tires: 265/50R20 Performance AS, Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge, Pirelli Brand Tires, Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors , TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension, Trailer Brake Control, Full-Size Spare Tire, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Steel Spare Wheel, TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist, RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/10.1 DISPLAY -inc: 10.1 Touchscreen Display, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year Trial (Registration Required), GPS Navigation, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SiriusXM Guardian Trial Included, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, Connected Travel & Traffic Services, PREMIUM INSTRUMENT PANEL, PERFORMANCE HOOD, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), DB BLACK.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
