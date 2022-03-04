$46,506+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$46,506
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8535650
- Stock #: N00235
- VIN: 2C4RC1ZG1NR129298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Demo Model. This Chrysler Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, MINERAL SHITAKE ACCENTS.*This Chrysler Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK W/DIESEL GREY ST, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/RAVINE INSERTS, BLACK SEATS, ANODIZED SILVER IP BEZEL, Wheels: 17 x 7 Tech Silver Aluminum, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Touring Suspension, Tires: 235/65R17 BSW AS.*Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait -- Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
