$46,985+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$46,985
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8535656
- Stock #: N00231
- VIN: 2C4RC1ZG6NR129295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Demo Model! This Chrysler Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, MINERAL SHITAKE ACCENTS.*This Chrysler Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK W/DIESEL GREY ST, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/RAVINE INSERTS, BLACK SEATS, ANODIZED SILVER IP BEZEL, Wheels: 17 x 7 Tech Silver Aluminum, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Touring Suspension, Tires: 235/65R17 BSW AS.*Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.