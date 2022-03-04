Menu
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

1,400 KM

Details Description Features

$46,985

+ tax & licensing
$46,985

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$46,985

+ taxes & licensing

1,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8535656
  Stock #: N00231
  VIN: 2C4RC1ZG6NR129295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Demo Model! This Chrysler Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, MINERAL SHITAKE ACCENTS.*This Chrysler Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK W/DIESEL GREY ST, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/RAVINE INSERTS, BLACK SEATS, ANODIZED SILVER IP BEZEL, Wheels: 17 x 7 Tech Silver Aluminum, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Touring Suspension, Tires: 235/65R17 BSW AS.*Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
rear air
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

