Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, FLEXBED, Apple CarPly, Android Auto!

Compare at $37095 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $34995!

Built for people with things to do, this Ford Maverick is ready to get it done. This 2022 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 53,090 kms. Its hot pepper red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Mavericks trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium Maverick Lariat is a great choice as it offers an impressive list of features that includes exclusive aluminum wheels, ActiveX heated seats, an 8-way power driver seat, a large touchscreen with SYNC 3 that includes Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, streaming audio and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot. Additional features include Ford Co-Pilot360 automatic emergency braking, a useful rear view camera, power locking tailgate, remote keyless entry, automatic highbeam assist, painted exterior trim, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, a front collision mitigation system and the exclusive Ford FLEXBED. The FLEXBED allows you to do more with its rugged construction and is designed to easily add a bike rack and or a simple wood divider to make those weekend projects a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Flexbed, Apple Carply, Android Auto, 4g Lte, Streaming Audio.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8F94NRA42128.

Payments from $562.86 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2022 Ford MAVERICK

53,090 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK

Lariat - Heated Seats - FLEXBED

2022 Ford MAVERICK

Lariat - Heated Seats - FLEXBED

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,090KM
VIN 3FTTW8F94NRA42128

  • Exterior Colour Hot Pepper Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,090 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Safety

Automatic Emergency Braking

Additional Features

LED Lights
4G LTE
Apple CarPly
FLEXBED

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2022 Ford MAVERICK