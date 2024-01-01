$34,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford MAVERICK
Lariat - Heated Seats - FLEXBED
2022 Ford MAVERICK
Lariat - Heated Seats - FLEXBED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,090KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3FTTW8F94NRA42128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hot Pepper Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,090 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, FLEXBED, Apple CarPly, Android Auto!
Compare at $37095 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $34995!
Built for people with things to do, this Ford Maverick is ready to get it done. This 2022 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 53,090 kms. It's hot pepper red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Maverick's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium Maverick Lariat is a great choice as it offers an impressive list of features that includes exclusive aluminum wheels, ActiveX heated seats, an 8-way power driver seat, a large touchscreen with SYNC 3 that includes Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, streaming audio and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot. Additional features include Ford Co-Pilot360 automatic emergency braking, a useful rear view camera, power locking tailgate, remote keyless entry, automatic highbeam assist, painted exterior trim, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, a front collision mitigation system and the exclusive Ford FLEXBED. The FLEXBED allows you to do more with it's rugged construction and is designed to easily add a bike rack and or a simple wood divider to make those weekend projects a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Flexbed, Apple Carply, Android Auto, 4g Lte, Streaming Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8F94NRA42128.
Payments from $562.86 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $37095 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $34995!
Built for people with things to do, this Ford Maverick is ready to get it done. This 2022 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 53,090 kms. It's hot pepper red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Maverick's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium Maverick Lariat is a great choice as it offers an impressive list of features that includes exclusive aluminum wheels, ActiveX heated seats, an 8-way power driver seat, a large touchscreen with SYNC 3 that includes Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, streaming audio and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot. Additional features include Ford Co-Pilot360 automatic emergency braking, a useful rear view camera, power locking tailgate, remote keyless entry, automatic highbeam assist, painted exterior trim, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, a front collision mitigation system and the exclusive Ford FLEXBED. The FLEXBED allows you to do more with it's rugged construction and is designed to easily add a bike rack and or a simple wood divider to make those weekend projects a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Flexbed, Apple Carply, Android Auto, 4g Lte, Streaming Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8F94NRA42128.
Payments from $562.86 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Safety
Automatic Emergency Braking
Additional Features
LED Lights
4G LTE
Apple CarPly
FLEXBED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Chevrolet Spark LT - Aluminum Wheels - Cruise Control 22,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS 10 KM $45,238 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 80,045 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2022 Ford MAVERICK