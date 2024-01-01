$57,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited AT4
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited AT4
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$57,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,912KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTU9EET9NZ214009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,912 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off Road Suspension, Memory Seat, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seats, LED Lights, 4G LTE, SiriusXM, Bed Liner, Teen Driver
This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is for sale today in Kanata.
This GMC Sierra 1500 Limited stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 107,912 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500 Limited's trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this Sierra 1500 AT4 is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with leather cooled seats, unique aluminum wheels, remote engine start, an off road suspension package, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, HD rear vision camera, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is for sale today in Kanata.
This GMC Sierra 1500 Limited stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 107,912 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500 Limited's trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this Sierra 1500 AT4 is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with leather cooled seats, unique aluminum wheels, remote engine start, an off road suspension package, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, HD rear vision camera, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Honda CR-V Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $214 B/W 45,045 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
2022 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD - Cooled Seats - Premium Audio 53,054 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sedan DX - Bluetooth - Power Windows 207,722 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$57,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2022 GMC Sierra 1500