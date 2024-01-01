$29,079+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 GMC Terrain
SLT
2022 GMC Terrain
SLT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$29,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,732KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GKALVEVXNL173021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour JET BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,732 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 4G WiFi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver, LED Lights, Power Seats
Sleek style, effortless capability, and a design motif of usability, this 2022 Terrain shows you what Professional Grade means. This 2022 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2022 GMC Terrain shows that Professional Grade is more than an idea, it's a way of life. From endless details that relentlessly improve the SUV's usability, to striking style, and amazing capability, this 2022 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV. For the next step in the evolution of the crossover and small SUV segment, don't miss this GMC Terrain. This SUV has 65,732 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this loaded Terrain SLT is a great choice as it comes loaded with leather front seats with memory settings, a large colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLT also includes a power rear liftgate, stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Sleek style, effortless capability, and a design motif of usability, this 2022 Terrain shows you what Professional Grade means. This 2022 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2022 GMC Terrain shows that Professional Grade is more than an idea, it's a way of life. From endless details that relentlessly improve the SUV's usability, to striking style, and amazing capability, this 2022 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV. For the next step in the evolution of the crossover and small SUV segment, don't miss this GMC Terrain. This SUV has 65,732 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this loaded Terrain SLT is a great choice as it comes loaded with leather front seats with memory settings, a large colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLT also includes a power rear liftgate, stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Hyundai Sonata N-Line 41,670 KM $32,079 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Terrain SLT 65,732 KM $29,079 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Denim Interior 9,328 KM $18,411 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,079
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2022 GMC Terrain