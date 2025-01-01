Menu
Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Traffic Sign Recognition!

This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The quintessential Honda Civic has always prided itself on being a practical sedan that not only gets you there, but does it effortlessly and in classic style. This all-new 2022 Honda Civic is no different and will not disappoint, boasting a spacious and a bright cabin that has been carefully crafted to reduce noise while giving you a more premium ride. Whether this is your first car, your last car or something inbetween, the Honda Civic offers a sporty look and the specs to back it up.This sedan has 43,300 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Civic Sedans trim level is LX. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitor.

2022 Honda Civic

43,300 KM

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - Android Auto - Heated Seats

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - Android Auto - Heated Seats

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,300KM
VIN 2HGFE2F29NH121386

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,300 KM

Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Traffic Sign Recognition!

This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The quintessential Honda Civic has always prided itself on being a practical sedan that not only gets you there, but does it effortlessly and in classic style. This all-new 2022 Honda Civic is no different and will not disappoint, boasting a spacious and a bright cabin that has been carefully crafted to reduce noise while giving you a more premium ride. Whether this is your first car, your last car or something inbetween, the Honda Civic offers a sporty look and the specs to back it up.This sedan has 43,300 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitor.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 280+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keep Assist
Traffic sign recognition

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2022 Honda Civic