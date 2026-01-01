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<b>Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> An icon of safety and efficiency, this all-new 2022 Honda Civic remains bold and beautiful, with a long list of modern technology inside. This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The quintessential Honda Civic has always prided itself on being a practical sedan that not only gets you there, but does it effortlessly and in classic style. This all-new 2022 Honda Civic is no different and will not disappoint, boasting a spacious and a bright cabin that has been carefully crafted to reduce noise while giving you a more premium ride. Whether this is your first car, your last car or something inbetween, the Honda Civic offers a sporty look and the specs to back it up. This sedan has 51,328 km. Its Aegean Blue Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Civic Sedans trim level is EX. This EX trim adds a sunroof, heated leather steering wheel, and more USB ports. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Traffic Sign Recognition.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2022 Honda Civic

51,328 KM

Details Description Features

$24,075

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - Sunroof - Android Auto

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14033310

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - Sunroof - Android Auto

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$24,075

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
51,328KM
VIN 2HGFE2F38NH110999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1699
  • Mileage 51,328 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

An icon of safety and efficiency, this all-new 2022 Honda Civic remains bold and beautiful, with a long list of modern technology inside. This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The quintessential Honda Civic has always prided itself on being a practical sedan that not only gets you there, but does it effortlessly and in classic style. This all-new 2022 Honda Civic is no different and will not disappoint, boasting a spacious and a bright cabin that has been carefully crafted to reduce noise while giving you a more premium ride. Whether this is your first car, your last car or something inbetween, the Honda Civic offers a sporty look and the specs to back it up. This sedan has 51,328 km. It's Aegean Blue Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Civic Sedan's trim level is EX. This EX trim adds a sunroof, heated leather steering wheel, and more USB ports. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Traffic Sign Recognition.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keep Assist
Traffic sign recognition

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-592-8883

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$24,075

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2022 Honda Civic