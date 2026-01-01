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<b>Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> With modern technology and the features youd expect from a 2022 sedan, this all-new Honda Civic still gives you the classic warm feeling that the Civic is known for. This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.<br> <br>The quintessential Honda Civic has always prided itself on being a practical sedan that not only gets you there, but does it effortlessly and in classic style. This all-new 2022 Honda Civic is no different and will not disappoint, boasting a spacious and a bright cabin that has been carefully crafted to reduce noise while giving you a more premium ride. Whether this is your first car, your last car or something inbetween, the Honda Civic offers a sporty look and the specs to back it up.<br> <br>This sedan has 121,664 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Civic Sedans trim level is Sport. This Sport trim adds a gorgeous sunroof above synthetic leather seats and a heated steering wheel for open air experiences while a chrome tailpipe, aluminum pedals, and aggressive styling offer a performance driven appearance. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2022 Honda Civic

121,664 KM

Details Description Features

$21,075

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Android Auto

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14096497

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Android Auto

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$21,075

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
121,664KM
VIN 2HGFE2F50NH125238

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

With modern technology and the features you'd expect from a 2022 sedan, this all-new Honda Civic still gives you the classic warm feeling that the Civic is known for. This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The quintessential Honda Civic has always prided itself on being a practical sedan that not only gets you there, but does it effortlessly and in classic style. This all-new 2022 Honda Civic is no different and will not disappoint, boasting a spacious and a bright cabin that has been carefully crafted to reduce noise while giving you a more premium ride. Whether this is your first car, your last car or something inbetween, the Honda Civic offers a sporty look and the specs to back it up.

This sedan has 121,664 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Sport. This Sport trim adds a gorgeous sunroof above synthetic leather seats and a heated steering wheel for open air experiences while a chrome tailpipe, aluminum pedals, and aggressive styling offer a performance driven appearance. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/


Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Fog Lamps

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-592-8883

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$21,075

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2022 Honda Civic