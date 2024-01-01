$34,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2022 Honda CR-V
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,586KM
VIN 2HKRW2H87NH221326
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1909
- Mileage 41,586 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel!
Compare at $37095 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $34995!
In the mountains or in the urban sprawl, this versatile 2022 Honda CR-V feels right at home. This 2022 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 41,586 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX-L. This EX-L is equipped with a gorgeous sunroof and luxurious leather seats for an incredible experience every time you slide behind your wheel. You get a remote that controls your sunroof, power liftgate, and power windows for ultimate convenience along with memory seats. Other additions include a heated steering wheel, Honda LaneWatch, and fog lamps. This midsize SUV is ready to make memories with your family, featuring an incredible infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That assistance carries to the active safety suite complete with lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic braking, and a driver alertness monitor. Proximity keys with remote start offer awesome convenience, and heated seats make sure you always drive comfy. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats.
Payments from $562.86 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Rear View Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Automatic Braking
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2022 Honda CR-V