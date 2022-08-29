$44,995+ tax & licensing
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
12,845KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9217195
- Stock #: 11006A
- VIN: 2HKRW2H85NH206758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11006A
- Mileage 12,845 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $46345 - Our Price is just $44995!
In the mountains or in the urban sprawl, this versatile 2022 Honda CR-V feels right at home. This 2022 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This stylish 2022 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical 2022 CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 12,845 kms. It's radiant red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX-L. This EX-L is equipped with a gorgeous sunroof and luxurious leather seats for an incredible experience every time you slide behind your wheel. You get a remote that controls your sunroof, power liftgate, and power windows for ultimate convenience along with memory seats. Other additions include a heated steering wheel, Honda LaneWatch, and fog lamps. This midsize SUV is ready to make memories with your family, featuring an incredible infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That assistance carries to the active safety suite complete with lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic braking, and a driver alertness monitor. Proximity keys with remote start offer awesome convenience, and heated seats make sure you always drive comfy. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Power Liftgate
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Keep Assist
Automatic Braking
