2022 Hyundai Elantra

$28,777 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 3 7 7 K M Used



Listing ID: 9396343

9396343 Stock #: L1144

L1144 VIN: KMHLM4AG2NU248718

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 30,377 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Power Options POWER SEAT Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Touch Screen Blind Spot Detection Lane Keep Assist

