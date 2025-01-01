Menu
<b>Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!</b><br> <br> The timeless design of this 2022 IONIQ 5 makes it more than your daily driver, it will become your sanctuary. This 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Cutting edge, modern, innovative design meets classic, timeless, comfortable living in this 2022 IONIQ 5. A beautiful step into the future is made better with a thrilling driving experience, engaging infotainment, and a truly comfortable interior design. More than just your daily driver, this 2022 IONIQ 5 strives to be your new sanctuary, your home away from home. Dont just drive, make your commute an experience in this 2022 IONIQ 5.This SUV has 54,279 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our IONIQ 5s trim level is Preferred. The navigation equipped infotainment on this Ioniq 5 Preferred is further enhanced with a Harman Kardon audio system, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay for an always engaging experience. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel provide incredible comfort while proximity keyless entry and a power liftgate offer modern convenience. Distance pacing cruise with stop and go, evasion assist, automatic braking, lane keep assist, parking sensors, blind spot assist, and a rear view camera help you stay safe on the road or the parking lot, while aluminum wheels and a wing spoiler provide stunning style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

54,279 KM

$38,974

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Preferred - Navigation - Premium Audio

13190207

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Preferred - Navigation - Premium Audio

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$38,974

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,279KM
VIN KM8KRDAF8NU057857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-0208A
  • Mileage 54,279 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Assist

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5