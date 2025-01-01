$38,974+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5
Preferred - Navigation - Premium Audio
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5
Preferred - Navigation - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$38,974
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,279KM
VIN KM8KRDAF8NU057857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0208A
- Mileage 54,279 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
The timeless design of this 2022 IONIQ 5 makes it more than your daily driver, it will become your sanctuary. This 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Cutting edge, modern, innovative design meets classic, timeless, comfortable living in this 2022 IONIQ 5. A beautiful step into the future is made better with a thrilling driving experience, engaging infotainment, and a truly comfortable interior design. More than just your daily driver, this 2022 IONIQ 5 strives to be your new sanctuary, your home away from home. Don't just drive, make your commute an experience in this 2022 IONIQ 5.This SUV has 54,279 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our IONIQ 5's trim level is Preferred. The navigation equipped infotainment on this Ioniq 5 Preferred is further enhanced with a Harman Kardon audio system, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay for an always engaging experience. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel provide incredible comfort while proximity keyless entry and a power liftgate offer modern convenience. Distance pacing cruise with stop and go, evasion assist, automatic braking, lane keep assist, parking sensors, blind spot assist, and a rear view camera help you stay safe on the road or the parking lot, while aluminum wheels and a wing spoiler provide stunning style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$38,974
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5