2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
Preferred - Sunroof
2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
Preferred - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,990KM
VIN KMHC85LC3NU272241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1403
- Mileage 57,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist!
Function and form meet with the striking and aggressive style that also relates to increased aerodynamics and efficiency. This 2022 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is a beautifully inventive vehicle that is part of a range of technologically advanced hybrid/electric cars Hyundai is currently offering. With numerous tech options and a premium interior that offers comfort before all else, this Ioniq is a solid contender in the ever-competitive hybrid hatchback segment.This hatchback has 57,990 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our IONIQ Hybrid's trim level is Preferred. With the addition of a sunroof, rear park assist, and blindspot detection this Preferred trim definitely takes the luxury up a notch. With safety features like lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and a rear view camera making your drive more confident and safe, this Ioniq is more than just an efficient subcompact. The interior is equally surprising with heated seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and remote keyless entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Park Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Park Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid