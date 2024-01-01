$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
1.6T N Line AWD - Heated Seats
2022 Hyundai KONA
1.6T N Line AWD - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,444KM
VIN KM8K5CA39NU812882
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,444 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi!
This high tech SUV is compatible with pretty much anything, even adventure. This 2022 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This low mileage SUV has just 19,444 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 195HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kona's trim level is 1.6T N Line AWD. This N Line Kona adds sporty style with red accents inside and out, special seats, and performance upgrades that really make this Kona rip. This Kona is also upgraded with wi-fi, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and blind spot assist for added luxury and driver assistance. This Kona is also equipped with an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and driver monitoring. Additional features for comfort and convenience include comfortable include heated seats, power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. The cozy cabin stays connected with a touchscreen infotainment system including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, hands free Bluetooth, and streaming audio. This Kona is also brimming with style, sporting stylish aluminum wheels and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Sport Suspension.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
2022 Hyundai KONA