2022 Hyundai KONA
Preferred AWD - Heated Seats
2022 Hyundai KONA
Preferred AWD - Heated Seats
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
Used
53,300KM
VIN KM8K2CAB0NU849853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4656
- Mileage 53,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi!
This 2022 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 53,300 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kona's trim level is Preferred AWD. Upgrade to this Preferred Kona with wi-fi, heated steering wheel, remote start, and blind spot assist for added luxury and driver assistance. This Kona is also equipped with an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and driver monitoring. Additional features for comfort and convenience include comfortable include heated seats, power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. The cozy cabin stays connected with a touchscreen infotainment system including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, hands free Bluetooth, and streaming audio. This Kona is also brimming with style, sporting stylish aluminum wheels, black trim, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 280+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Wi-Fi
2022 Hyundai KONA