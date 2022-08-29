Menu
2022 Hyundai KONA

90,056 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,056KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9234469
  Stock #: P3498
  VIN: KM8K1CAB3NU894885

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 90,056 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Kona delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Variable transmission. PHANTOM BLACK, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum.* This Hyundai Kona Features the Following Options *Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P205/60R16 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a dependable Kona today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

