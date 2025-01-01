$41,079+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred - Low Mileage
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$41,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,720KM
VIN KM8R3DHEXNU471011
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With an astonishing list of features accompanied by head turning style, this Palisade is sure to be an instant classic. This 2022 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The long wait for Hyundai to finally make an SUV big enough for your busy and active family is over. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This low mileage SUV has just 37,720 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Preferred. Adding a sunroof, this Preferred Palisade also works to make your busy days easier with tech features like memory settings, proximity keys for hands free entry, blind spot assist with rear collision avoidance, and auto leveling rear suspension. This amazing SUV keeps you connected on the go with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. Heated seats and steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and automatic highbeams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, and driver attention monitoring. Add on the gorgeous styling, aluminum wheels, and chrome trim, and this SUV is an easy choice.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$41,079
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2022 Hyundai PALISADE