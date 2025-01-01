Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> A late comer to the 3 row SUV segment, this Hyundai Palisade is ready to change the game. This 2022 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The long wait for Hyundai to finally make an SUV big enough for your busy and active family is over. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 97,592 kms. Its typhoon silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=U67qrP/WYCdSJ7xoiR+ZtHPUjcLXL+NR target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Palisades trim level is Preferred. Adding a sunroof, this Preferred Palisade also works to make your busy days easier with tech features like memory settings, proximity keys for hands free entry, blind spot assist with rear collision avoidance, and auto leveling rear suspension. This amazing SUV keeps you connected on the go with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. Heated seats and steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and automatic highbeams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, and driver attention monitoring. Add on the gorgeous styling, aluminum wheels, and chrome trim, and this SUV is an easy choice. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

97,592 KM

Details Description Features

$36,075

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Preferred - Sunroof - Memory Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13277090

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Preferred - Sunroof - Memory Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$36,075

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,592KM
VIN KM8R3DHE7NU373134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Typhoon Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-0271A
  • Mileage 97,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats!

A late comer to the 3 row SUV segment, this Hyundai Palisade is ready to change the game. This 2022 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The long wait for Hyundai to finally make an SUV big enough for your busy and active family is over. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 97,592 kms. It's typhoon silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Palisade's trim level is Preferred. Adding a sunroof, this Preferred Palisade also works to make your busy days easier with tech features like memory settings, proximity keys for hands free entry, blind spot assist with rear collision avoidance, and auto leveling rear suspension. This amazing SUV keeps you connected on the go with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. Heated seats and steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and automatic highbeams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, and driver attention monitoring. Add on the gorgeous styling, aluminum wheels, and chrome trim, and this SUV is an easy choice. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Forward Collision Assist
Wi-Fi
Proximity Keys
Chrome Accessori

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2025 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum - Cooled Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2025 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum - Cooled Seats 5,210 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats 44,070 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Kemptville, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra 94,194 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,075

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2022 Hyundai PALISADE