$36,075+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred - Sunroof - Memory Seats
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred - Sunroof - Memory Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$36,075
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,592KM
VIN KM8R3DHE7NU373134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Typhoon Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0271A
- Mileage 97,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats!
A late comer to the 3 row SUV segment, this Hyundai Palisade is ready to change the game. This 2022 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The long wait for Hyundai to finally make an SUV big enough for your busy and active family is over. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 97,592 kms. It's typhoon silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Preferred. Adding a sunroof, this Preferred Palisade also works to make your busy days easier with tech features like memory settings, proximity keys for hands free entry, blind spot assist with rear collision avoidance, and auto leveling rear suspension. This amazing SUV keeps you connected on the go with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. Heated seats and steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and automatic highbeams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, and driver attention monitoring. Add on the gorgeous styling, aluminum wheels, and chrome trim, and this SUV is an easy choice. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
A late comer to the 3 row SUV segment, this Hyundai Palisade is ready to change the game. This 2022 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The long wait for Hyundai to finally make an SUV big enough for your busy and active family is over. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 97,592 kms. It's typhoon silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Preferred. Adding a sunroof, this Preferred Palisade also works to make your busy days easier with tech features like memory settings, proximity keys for hands free entry, blind spot assist with rear collision avoidance, and auto leveling rear suspension. This amazing SUV keeps you connected on the go with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. Heated seats and steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and automatic highbeams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, and driver attention monitoring. Add on the gorgeous styling, aluminum wheels, and chrome trim, and this SUV is an easy choice. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Forward Collision Assist
Wi-Fi
Proximity Keys
Chrome Accessori
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2025 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum - Cooled Seats 5,210 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats 44,070 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra 94,194 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$36,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2022 Hyundai PALISADE