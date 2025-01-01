$34,066+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Preferred w/Trend - Android Auto
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Preferred w/Trend - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$34,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,481KM
VIN 5NTJDDAF8NH035657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hampton Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,481 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accessories!
Truck capability and SUV versatility come together in the 2022 Santa Cruz. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Flexibility and freedom are the first words that come to mind with the 2022 Santa Cruz. A pick up style open bed on the back of a beautiful, SUV like cabin ensure this Santa Cruz does it all. For the next big thing in a small package, this 2022 Santa Cruz gives it all in a versatile and capable mid size pickup.This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 26,481 kms. It's hampton grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Cruz's trim level is Preferred w/Trend. This Trend package adds comfort features such as a power sunroof, heated leather bucket seats, Bose Premium Audio System, and distance pacing with traffic stop and go to the base model loaded with style and offroading features including paddle shifters, a locking tonneau bed cover, towing equipment with sway control, auto leveling suspension, aluminum alloy wheels, dark chrome exterior accents, and automatic headlamps. This aggressive truck is packed with modern connectivity and infotainment including a touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands free phone system, BlueLink connected vehicle system, streaming audio, and two LCD monitors. Ride in comfort with a heated leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, remote cargo access, remote engine start, blind spot assist, lane keep assist, and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accessories, Proximity Key, Remote Cargo Access.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Truck capability and SUV versatility come together in the 2022 Santa Cruz. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Flexibility and freedom are the first words that come to mind with the 2022 Santa Cruz. A pick up style open bed on the back of a beautiful, SUV like cabin ensure this Santa Cruz does it all. For the next big thing in a small package, this 2022 Santa Cruz gives it all in a versatile and capable mid size pickup.This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 26,481 kms. It's hampton grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Cruz's trim level is Preferred w/Trend. This Trend package adds comfort features such as a power sunroof, heated leather bucket seats, Bose Premium Audio System, and distance pacing with traffic stop and go to the base model loaded with style and offroading features including paddle shifters, a locking tonneau bed cover, towing equipment with sway control, auto leveling suspension, aluminum alloy wheels, dark chrome exterior accents, and automatic headlamps. This aggressive truck is packed with modern connectivity and infotainment including a touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands free phone system, BlueLink connected vehicle system, streaming audio, and two LCD monitors. Ride in comfort with a heated leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, remote cargo access, remote engine start, blind spot assist, lane keep assist, and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accessories, Proximity Key, Remote Cargo Access.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Blind Spot Assist
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Steel spare wheel
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 245/60R18 All-Season
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Hard Tonneau Cover and Integrated Storage
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,600 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
3.316 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVT
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters
660.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Additional Features
chrome accessories
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Remote Cargo Access
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/stop-and-go capability
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2010 Acura RDX Tech Pkg 177,195 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI 124,455 KM $29,986 + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro - Park Assist 34,198 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$34,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz