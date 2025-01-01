Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accessories!</b><br> <br> This 2022 Santa Cruz brings big adventures in a small package. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Flexibility and freedom are the first words that come to mind with the 2022 Santa Cruz. A pick up style open bed on the back of a beautiful, SUV like cabin ensure this Santa Cruz does it all. For the next big thing in a small package, this 2022 Santa Cruz gives it all in a versatile and capable mid size pickup.This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 20,822 kms. Its blue stone in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ruf6jt6LR8DlFtk31yF4R1xeM/X/7U6d target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Santa Cruzs trim level is Preferred. This aggressive Santa Cruz is packed with modern connectivity and infotainment including a touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands free phone system, BlueLink connected vehicle system, streaming audio, and two LCD monitors. This modern and powerful truck comes loaded with style and offroading features including paddle shifters, a locking tonneau bed cover, towing equipment with sway control, auto leveling suspension, aluminum alloy wheels, dark chrome exterior accents, and automatic headlamps. Ride in comfort with heated front bucket seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, remote cargo access, remote engine start, blind spot assist, lane keep assist, and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accessories, Proximity Key, Remote Cargo Access. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

20,822 KM

Details Description Features

$33,079

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Preferred - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12651279

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Preferred - Android Auto

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$33,079

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,822KM
VIN 5NTJCDAF6NH026765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Stone
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0168
  • Mileage 20,822 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accessories!

This 2022 Santa Cruz brings big adventures in a small package. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Flexibility and freedom are the first words that come to mind with the 2022 Santa Cruz. A pick up style open bed on the back of a beautiful, SUV like cabin ensure this Santa Cruz does it all. For the next big thing in a small package, this 2022 Santa Cruz gives it all in a versatile and capable mid size pickup.This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 20,822 kms. It's blue stone in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Santa Cruz's trim level is Preferred. This aggressive Santa Cruz is packed with modern connectivity and infotainment including a touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands free phone system, BlueLink connected vehicle system, streaming audio, and two LCD monitors. This modern and powerful truck comes loaded with style and offroading features including paddle shifters, a locking tonneau bed cover, towing equipment with sway control, auto leveling suspension, aluminum alloy wheels, dark chrome exterior accents, and automatic headlamps. Ride in comfort with heated front bucket seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, remote cargo access, remote engine start, blind spot assist, lane keep assist, and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accessories, Proximity Key, Remote Cargo Access.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

chrome accessories
Remote Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Infiniti QX50 ESSENTIAL AWD - Leather Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Infiniti QX50 ESSENTIAL AWD - Leather Seats 52,048 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Infiniti QX50 Sensory - Head-Up Display for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Infiniti QX50 Sensory - Head-Up Display 52,777 KM $34,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Titan SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Nissan Titan SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 99,858 KM $36,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,079

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz