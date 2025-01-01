$33,079+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Preferred - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$33,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,822KM
VIN 5NTJCDAF6NH026765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Stone
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0168
- Mileage 20,822 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accessories!
This 2022 Santa Cruz brings big adventures in a small package. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Flexibility and freedom are the first words that come to mind with the 2022 Santa Cruz. A pick up style open bed on the back of a beautiful, SUV like cabin ensure this Santa Cruz does it all. For the next big thing in a small package, this 2022 Santa Cruz gives it all in a versatile and capable mid size pickup.This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 20,822 kms. It's blue stone in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Cruz's trim level is Preferred. This aggressive Santa Cruz is packed with modern connectivity and infotainment including a touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands free phone system, BlueLink connected vehicle system, streaming audio, and two LCD monitors. This modern and powerful truck comes loaded with style and offroading features including paddle shifters, a locking tonneau bed cover, towing equipment with sway control, auto leveling suspension, aluminum alloy wheels, dark chrome exterior accents, and automatic headlamps. Ride in comfort with heated front bucket seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, remote cargo access, remote engine start, blind spot assist, lane keep assist, and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accessories, Proximity Key, Remote Cargo Access.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Blind Spot Assist
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
chrome accessories
Remote Cargo Access
