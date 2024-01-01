$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD - Android Auto
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,163KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ4NH399792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0013
- Mileage 78,163 KM
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise!
More than ready for errands or errant turns, this 2022 Santa Fe makes every outing an adventure. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2022 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2022 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 78,163 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Preferred AWD. This Preferred Santa Fe adds proximity keys for hands free entry, parking sensors, dual zone automatic climate control for added ease of use, plus some styling upgrades to make you stand out. This fun and family friendly SUV also comes with touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth to keep you entertained. Helping you stay safe is an advanced driver assist suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and distance pacing cruise. Additional features include heated seats and steering wheel for comfort, aluminum wheels, chrome trim, automatic LED lighting, remote keyless entry, and rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
chrome accessories
LED Lights
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe