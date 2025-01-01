$28,066+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential AWD
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$28,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,853KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NMS2DAJ6NH381264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0365A
- Mileage 51,853 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accessories, LED Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera
This 2022 Santa Fe gets your to-do list done with striking style. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2022 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2022 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 51,853 kms. It's quartz white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Essential AWD. On top of amazing capability plus seating and cargo space for the whole family, this agile and fun to drive SUV comes with touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth to keep you entertained. Helping you stay safe is an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and distance pacing cruise. Additional features include heated seats and steering wheel for comfort, aluminum wheels, chrome trim, automatic LED lighting, remote keyless entry, and rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2022 Santa Fe gets your to-do list done with striking style. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2022 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2022 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 51,853 kms. It's quartz white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Essential AWD. On top of amazing capability plus seating and cargo space for the whole family, this agile and fun to drive SUV comes with touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth to keep you entertained. Helping you stay safe is an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and distance pacing cruise. Additional features include heated seats and steering wheel for comfort, aluminum wheels, chrome trim, automatic LED lighting, remote keyless entry, and rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech RS 2.0L - Navigation 83,476 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Trax LT - Bluetooth - OnStar 94,233 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 135" 182,911 KM $11,238 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe