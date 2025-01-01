$27,066+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hybrid Luxury AWD
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hybrid Luxury AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$27,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,893KM
VIN KM8S5DA19NU013852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LAGOON BLUE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0566A
- Mileage 135,893 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera
Incredible design in and out makes this 2022 Santa Fe striking and fun to drive. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2022 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2022 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 135,893 kms. It's lagoon blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe Hybrid's trim level is Luxury AWD. A sunroof above the heated and cooled leather seats with memory settings makes the cabin in this Santa Fe Luxury feel like a luxurious getaway while a proximity activated liftgate makes your busy days easier. This Santa Fe is also equipped with proximity keys for hands free entry, parking sensors, dual zone automatic climate control for added ease of use, plus some styling upgrades to make you stand out. This fun and family friendly SUV also comes with touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth to keep you entertained. Helping you stay safe is an advanced driver assist suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and distance pacing cruise. Additional features include heated seats and steering wheel for comfort, aluminum wheels, chrome trim, automatic LED lighting, remote keyless entry, and rear view camera
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe