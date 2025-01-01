Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera</b><br> <br> Incredible design in and out makes this 2022 Santa Fe striking and fun to drive. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2022 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2022 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 135,893 kms. Its lagoon blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Santa Fe Hybrids trim level is Luxury AWD. A sunroof above the heated and cooled leather seats with memory settings makes the cabin in this Santa Fe Luxury feel like a luxurious getaway while a proximity activated liftgate makes your busy days easier. This Santa Fe is also equipped with proximity keys for hands free entry, parking sensors, dual zone automatic climate control for added ease of use, plus some styling upgrades to make you stand out. This fun and family friendly SUV also comes with touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth to keep you entertained. Helping you stay safe is an advanced driver assist suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and distance pacing cruise. Additional features include heated seats and steering wheel for comfort, aluminum wheels, chrome trim, automatic LED lighting, remote keyless entry, and rear view camera<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

135,893 KM

Details Description

$27,066

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hybrid Luxury AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12416532

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hybrid Luxury AWD

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$27,066

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,893KM
VIN KM8S5DA19NU013852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LAGOON BLUE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0566A
  • Mileage 135,893 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera

Incredible design in and out makes this 2022 Santa Fe striking and fun to drive. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2022 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2022 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 135,893 kms. It's lagoon blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Santa Fe Hybrid's trim level is Luxury AWD. A sunroof above the heated and cooled leather seats with memory settings makes the cabin in this Santa Fe Luxury feel like a luxurious getaway while a proximity activated liftgate makes your busy days easier. This Santa Fe is also equipped with proximity keys for hands free entry, parking sensors, dual zone automatic climate control for added ease of use, plus some styling upgrades to make you stand out. This fun and family friendly SUV also comes with touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth to keep you entertained. Helping you stay safe is an advanced driver assist suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and distance pacing cruise. Additional features include heated seats and steering wheel for comfort, aluminum wheels, chrome trim, automatic LED lighting, remote keyless entry, and rear view camera

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, 3.6 V6, KONA INTERIOR, SUNROOF for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, 3.6 V6, KONA INTERIOR, SUNROOF 24,228 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir - Low Mileage for sale in Kanata, ON
2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir - Low Mileage 55,032 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,066

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe