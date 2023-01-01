$36,888+ tax & licensing
$36,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2022 Hyundai Sonata
N-Line
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
26,797KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10134063
- Stock #: 23-0544A
- VIN: 5NPEK4JC2NH142487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,797 KM
Vehicle Description
With a slew of tech features and remarkable versatility, Hyundai knocked it out of the park with this 2022 Sonata. This 2022 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Sonata continues to raise the bar in the midsize sedan segment with the ubiquitous Sonata, and this 2022 iteration is no exception. Engineered to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride with premium interior build materials and a refined power train, occupants are cocooned in tranquility with every drive. Exceptional reliability and great value ensure that this 2022 Sonata stays on top in the ever-competitive sedan segment.This sedan has 26,797 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is N-Line. With brutal drivetrain upgrades and sport tuned suspension this N Line Sonata is more than a style upgrade, but if you like style this N Line Sonata has it with a sunroof, exclusive wheels, black trim, N Line logos thoughout, and red accent stitching on Nappa leather sport seats. The tech upgrades for this aggressive Sonata include a heads up display, a 12 speaker Bose Premium Audio System, and a 360 degree aerial view camera. Stay connected during your busy days using the voice activated touchscreen infotainment system complete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a hands free Bluetooth phone system. This family friendly sedan also helps you keep your precious cargo safe employing a comprehensive driver assistance suite including lane keep assist, forward and rear collision assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and driver attention monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Memory Seats, Wi-fi.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Head up display
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Forward Collision Assist
Wi-Fi
