$26,770+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Sonata
N-Line
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$26,770
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,053KM
VIN KMHL54JC2NA223992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hyper White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1488
- Mileage 43,053 KM
Vehicle Description
Head Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Memory Seats, Wi-Fi, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Assist, Proximity Key, Remote Start, 360 Camera
Head-turning styling and stellar efficiency make this 2022 Sonata the ideal choice for your daily commutes. This 2022 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Sonata continues to raise the bar in the midsize sedan segment with the ubiquitous Sonata, and this 2022 iteration is no exception. Engineered to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride with premium interior build materials and a refined power train, occupants are cocooned in tranquility with every drive. Exceptional reliability and great value ensure that this 2022 Sonata stays on top in the ever-competitive sedan segment.This sedan has 43,053 kms. It's hyper white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is N-Line. With brutal drivetrain upgrades and sport tuned suspension this N Line Sonata is more than a style upgrade, but if you like style this N Line Sonata has it with a sunroof, exclusive wheels, black trim, N Line logos thoughout, and red accent stitching on Nappa leather sport seats. The tech upgrades for this aggressive Sonata include a heads up display, a 12 speaker Bose Premium Audio System, and a 360 degree aerial view camera. Stay connected during your busy days using the voice activated touchscreen infotainment system complete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a hands free Bluetooth phone system. This family friendly sedan also helps you keep your precious cargo safe employing a comprehensive driver assistance suite including lane keep assist, forward and rear collision assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and driver attention monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2022 Hyundai Sonata