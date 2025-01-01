$23,066+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Hyundai Sonata
Preferred - Heated Seats
2022 Hyundai Sonata
Preferred - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$23,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,249KM
VIN 5NPEG4JA4NH142460
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,249 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!
Head-turning styling and stellar efficiency make this 2022 Sonata the ideal choice for your daily commutes. This 2022 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Sonata continues to raise the bar in the midsize sedan segment with the ubiquitous Sonata, and this 2022 iteration is no exception. Engineered to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride with premium interior build materials and a refined power train, occupants are cocooned in tranquility with every drive. Exceptional reliability and great value ensure that this 2022 Sonata stays on top in the ever-competitive sedan segment.This sedan has 79,249 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Sonata is a fantastic sedan, stuffed full of incredible features like heated seats and steering wheel, remote start, and proximity keyless entry with cargo access. Stay connected during your busy days using the voice activated touchscreen infotainment system complete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a hands free Bluetooth phone system. This family friendly sedan also helps you keep your precious cargo safe employing a comprehensive driver assistance suite including lane keep assist, forward and rear collision assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and driver attention monitoring. Chrome trim, automatic highbeams, and aluminum wheels make sure you do it all in style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Head-turning styling and stellar efficiency make this 2022 Sonata the ideal choice for your daily commutes. This 2022 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Sonata continues to raise the bar in the midsize sedan segment with the ubiquitous Sonata, and this 2022 iteration is no exception. Engineered to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride with premium interior build materials and a refined power train, occupants are cocooned in tranquility with every drive. Exceptional reliability and great value ensure that this 2022 Sonata stays on top in the ever-competitive sedan segment.This sedan has 79,249 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Sonata is a fantastic sedan, stuffed full of incredible features like heated seats and steering wheel, remote start, and proximity keyless entry with cargo access. Stay connected during your busy days using the voice activated touchscreen infotainment system complete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a hands free Bluetooth phone system. This family friendly sedan also helps you keep your precious cargo safe employing a comprehensive driver assistance suite including lane keep assist, forward and rear collision assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and driver attention monitoring. Chrome trim, automatic highbeams, and aluminum wheels make sure you do it all in style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
chrome accessories
Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Forward Collision Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 54,502 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue FWD S 105,789 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 11,929 KM $64,862 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$23,066
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2022 Hyundai Sonata