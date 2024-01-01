$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred - Remote Start
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,798KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8JBCAE1NU058446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0007
- Mileage 72,798 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
Hyundai wanted to make the incredible Tucson even better, and they exceeded in every measure. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 72,798 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. This Tucson Preferred adds some surprising tech features like a heated steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and blind spot assist to make every drive easier. Additional features include voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Bluetooth hands free phone system. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Hyundai wanted to make the incredible Tucson even better, and they exceeded in every measure. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 72,798 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. This Tucson Preferred adds some surprising tech features like a heated steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and blind spot assist to make every drive easier. Additional features include voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Bluetooth hands free phone system. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Toyota C-HR LE - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - $183 B/W 81,018 KM $23,898 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD - Android Auto - $237 B/W 49,197 KM $30,898 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus - Leather Seats - $188 B/W 83,572 KM $24,498 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2022 Hyundai Tucson