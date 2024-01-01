Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> Hyundai wanted to make the incredible Tucson even better, and they exceeded in every measure. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 72,798 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is Preferred. This Tucson Preferred adds some surprising tech features like a heated steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and blind spot assist to make every drive easier. Additional features include voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Bluetooth hands free phone system. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2022 Hyundai Tucson

72,798 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred - Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred - Remote Start

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,798KM
VIN KM8JBCAE1NU058446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0007
  • Mileage 72,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!

Hyundai wanted to make the incredible Tucson even better, and they exceeded in every measure. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 72,798 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. This Tucson Preferred adds some surprising tech features like a heated steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and blind spot assist to make every drive easier. Additional features include voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Bluetooth hands free phone system. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Toyota C-HR LE - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - $183 B/W for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR LE - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - $183 B/W 81,018 KM $23,898 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD - Android Auto - $237 B/W for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD - Android Auto - $237 B/W 49,197 KM $30,898 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus - Leather Seats - $188 B/W for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus - Leather Seats - $188 B/W 83,572 KM $24,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Tucson