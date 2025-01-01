$29,066+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$29,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,232KM
VIN KM8JBCAE6NU049435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0108
- Mileage 37,232 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is the defining answer to what makes an SUV great. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This low mileage SUV has just 37,232 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred AWD. This Tucson Preferred adds some surprising tech features like a heated steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and blind spot assist to make every drive easier. Additional features include voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Bluetooth hands free phone system. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
