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<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> Hyundai wanted to make the incredible Tucson even better, and they exceeded in every measure. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.<br> <br>This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.<br> <br>This SUV has 179,134 km. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=B+7sLqc9YvzCWdE6EbwSuGkgsPTrOKlc target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is Preferred AWD w/Trend Package. This Trend Package includes a sunroof and luxurious leather seats. This Tucson Preferred adds some surprising tech features like a heated steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and blind spot assist to make every drive easier. Additional features include voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Bluetooth hands free phone system. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2022 Hyundai Tucson

179,134 KM

Details Description Features

$17,075

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED AWD W/TREND PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
14184479

2022 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED AWD W/TREND PACKAGE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$17,075

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
179,134KM
VIN KM8JCCAE9NU043786

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats!

Hyundai wanted to make the incredible Tucson even better, and they exceeded in every measure. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.

This SUV has 179,134 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred AWD w/Trend Package. This Trend Package includes a sunroof and luxurious leather seats. This Tucson Preferred adds some surprising tech features like a heated steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and blind spot assist to make every drive easier. Additional features include voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Bluetooth hands free phone system. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/


Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-592-8883

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$17,075

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2022 Hyundai Tucson