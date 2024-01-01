$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue
Trend - Sunroof - Android Auto
2022 Hyundai Venue
Trend - Sunroof - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,454KM
VIN KMHRC8A37NU168722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0005
- Mileage 60,454 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!
From the first step inside the 2022 Hyundai Venue you'll enjoy the features that make the cabin space your favourite place to be. This 2022 Hyundai Venue is for sale today in Kanata.
With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2022 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2022 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This SUV has 60,454 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Venue's trim level is Trend. This Venue Trend upgrades the amazing style with a sunroof and aluminum wheels while remote start and blind spot warnings make every drive easier. Heated seats bring a touch of luxury while wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, and streaming audio keep you entertained in a connected cabin. Automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, ABS with brake assist, hill hold control, and a rear view camera help make your commute safer. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touchscreen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2022 Hyundai Venue