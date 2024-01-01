Menu
<b>Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> From the first step inside the 2022 Hyundai Venue youll enjoy the features that make the cabin space your favourite place to be. This 2022 Hyundai Venue is for sale today in Kanata. <br> <br>With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2022 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2022 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This SUV has 60,454 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Venues trim level is Trend. This Venue Trend upgrades the amazing style with a sunroof and aluminum wheels while remote start and blind spot warnings make every drive easier. Heated seats bring a touch of luxury while wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, and streaming audio keep you entertained in a connected cabin. Automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, ABS with brake assist, hill hold control, and a rear view camera help make your commute safer. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touchscreen. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2022 Hyundai Venue

60,454 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue

Trend - Sunroof - Android Auto

2022 Hyundai Venue

Trend - Sunroof - Android Auto

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,454KM
VIN KMHRC8A37NU168722

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0005
  • Mileage 60,454 KM

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
