$18,411+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate w/Denim Interior
2022 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate w/Denim Interior
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$18,411
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,328KM
VIN KMHRC8A3XNU141143
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,328 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With amazing cargo space paired to an amazing performer like this 2022 Hyundai Venue, you can get it all done. This 2022 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2022 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2022 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This low mileage SUV has just 9,328 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Venue's trim level is Ultimate w/Denim Interior. This Ultimate Venue adds stunning style with a denim interior, sunroof, chrome grille, and aluminum wheels while navigation, lane keep assist, blind spot warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote start, and collision avoidance assist make every drive safer. Heated seats bring a touch of luxury while wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, and streaming audio keep you entertained in a connected cabin. Automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, ABS with brake assist, hill hold control, and a rear view camera help make your commute easier.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2022 Hyundai Venue