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<b>Low Mileage, Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> From the first step inside the 2022 Hyundai Venue youll enjoy the features that make the cabin space your favourite place to be. This 2022 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Kanata.<br> <br>With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2022 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2022 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style.<br> <br>This low mileage SUV has just 28,004 km. Its Typhoon Silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=55L6ZwfuJp9+xnCuhLiBnDmFckiWT+Qz target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Venues trim level is Ultimate w/Denim Interior. This Ultimate Venue adds stunning style with a denim interior, sunroof, chrome grille, and aluminum wheels while navigation, lane keep assist, blind spot warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote start, and collision avoidance assist make every drive safer. Heated seats bring a touch of luxury while wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, and streaming audio keep you entertained in a connected cabin. Automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, ABS with brake assist, hill hold control, and a rear view camera help make your commute easier. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2022 Hyundai Venue

28,004 KM

Details Description Features

$18,075

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/Denim Interior

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14369392

2022 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/Denim Interior

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$18,075

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
28,004KM
VIN KMHRC8A37NU206465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Typhoon Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,004 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats!

From the first step inside the 2022 Hyundai Venue you'll enjoy the features that make the cabin space your favourite place to be. This 2022 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2022 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2022 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style.

This low mileage SUV has just 28,004 km. It's Typhoon Silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Venue's trim level is Ultimate w/Denim Interior. This Ultimate Venue adds stunning style with a denim interior, sunroof, chrome grille, and aluminum wheels while navigation, lane keep assist, blind spot warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote start, and collision avoidance assist make every drive safer. Heated seats bring a touch of luxury while wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, and streaming audio keep you entertained in a connected cabin. Automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, ABS with brake assist, hill hold control, and a rear view camera help make your commute easier. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/


Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-592-8883

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$18,075

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2022 Hyundai Venue