2022 Kia Carnival
SX - Low Mileage
2022 Kia Carnival
SX - Low Mileage
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
Used
24,154KM
VIN KNDNE5H38N6173398
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,154 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2022 Kia Carnival is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Kia Carnival is the perfect balance of SUV capability, mini-van family focus, and Kia's reputation for feature rich and dependable vehicles. If you always loved SUVs but wish they were more safe for your family, or always loved mini-vans but wished you could make it through those rough forest roads, then this Kia Carnival is the way to go. For the next bold, beautiful, and new step in family adventure vehicles, nothing beats this 2022 Kia Carnival.This low mileage SUV has just 24,154 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Carnival's trim level is SX. This top shelf SX Carnival comes with dual sunroofs, a premium Bose stereo system with navigation on a larger 12 inch touch screen, a 360 surround camera, VIP 2nd row captains chairs, advanced smart cruise control, LED fog and brake lights, blind spot detection, pure leather seats, forward collison avoidance assist, chrome exterior accents, multi zone climate control, power rear liftgate, wireless charging, heated and cooled seats plus a heated steering wheel. It also comes with LED headlamps, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, larger - dark aluminum wheels, rear parking sensors, a large 8 inch colour touch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, removable rear seat with customizable configuration features, remote keyless entry and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2022 Kia Carnival