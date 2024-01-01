$25,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Kia Seltos
EX - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2022 Kia Seltos
EX - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,526KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDEUCAA8N7325903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,526 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
Whether you need a rugged and ready compact or a capable and fun family car, this 2022 Kia Seltos is ready to fill the role. This 2022 Kia Seltos is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This SUV has 50,526 kms. It's lunar orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Whether you need a rugged and ready compact or a capable and fun family car, this 2022 Kia Seltos is ready to fill the role. This 2022 Kia Seltos is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This SUV has 50,526 kms. It's lunar orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat height adjustment
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 215/55R17
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
6.052 AXLE RATIO
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L MPI I4 -inc: idle stop and go
GVWR: 4,167 lbs
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM 8" Display Audio -inc: steering wheel audio controls, USB charger and media input port, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and 6 speakers
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport 38,290 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD 90,944 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Venza 156,784 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2022 Kia Seltos