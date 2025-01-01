$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Kia Sorento
SX - Low Mileage
2022 Kia Sorento
SX - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,000KM
VIN 5XYRKDLF0NG081351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wolf Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-3440A
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2022 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With comfort in every versatile row, this powerful and refined 2022 Sorento is ready to offer you a drive like no other. This SUV was designed to go all the way no matter where you go, and get you there in comfort and style. With amazing technology and versatility in every nook and cranny, this 2022 Sorento is ready for more than adventure, its ready to be character in your story. Try out the future of SUVs today in this 2022 Kia Sorento.This low mileage SUV has just 36,000 kms. It's wolf gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sorento's trim level is SX. The drive is yours in this stunning SX complete with a heads up display, heated and cooled leather seats with memory settings, a sunroof, and Bose premium audio added to the lower trims impressive list of features including a hands free power liftgate and a 10.25 inch multimedia interface with navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, UVO connected car, and Bluetooth streaming. Additional features include an active safety suite including parking sensors, active blind spot assist, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, driver alert monitoring, and a convenient rearview camera for advanced safety. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel give modern comfort and convenience while aluminum wheels and bold style make for a captivating presence.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2022 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With comfort in every versatile row, this powerful and refined 2022 Sorento is ready to offer you a drive like no other. This SUV was designed to go all the way no matter where you go, and get you there in comfort and style. With amazing technology and versatility in every nook and cranny, this 2022 Sorento is ready for more than adventure, its ready to be character in your story. Try out the future of SUVs today in this 2022 Kia Sorento.This low mileage SUV has just 36,000 kms. It's wolf gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sorento's trim level is SX. The drive is yours in this stunning SX complete with a heads up display, heated and cooled leather seats with memory settings, a sunroof, and Bose premium audio added to the lower trims impressive list of features including a hands free power liftgate and a 10.25 inch multimedia interface with navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, UVO connected car, and Bluetooth streaming. Additional features include an active safety suite including parking sensors, active blind spot assist, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, driver alert monitoring, and a convenient rearview camera for advanced safety. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel give modern comfort and convenience while aluminum wheels and bold style make for a captivating presence.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Kia Sorento SX - Low Mileage 36,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar F-PACE Prestige 25 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Buick Envista Avenir AVENIR, WHITE FROST, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLOCK HEATER 23,600 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2022 Kia Sorento