<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This 2022 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>With comfort in every versatile row, this powerful and refined 2022 Sorento is ready to offer you a drive like no other. This SUV was designed to go all the way no matter where you go, and get you there in comfort and style. With amazing technology and versatility in every nook and cranny, this 2022 Sorento is ready for more than adventure, its ready to be character in your story. Try out the future of SUVs today in this 2022 Kia Sorento.This low mileage SUV has just 36,000 kms. Its wolf gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Sorentos trim level is SX. The drive is yours in this stunning SX complete with a heads up display, heated and cooled leather seats with memory settings, a sunroof, and Bose premium audio added to the lower trims impressive list of features including a hands free power liftgate and a 10.25 inch multimedia interface with navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, UVO connected car, and Bluetooth streaming. Additional features include an active safety suite including parking sensors, active blind spot assist, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, driver alert monitoring, and a convenient rearview camera for advanced safety. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel give modern comfort and convenience while aluminum wheels and bold style make for a captivating presence. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2022 Kia Sorento

36,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento

SX - Low Mileage

12611719

2022 Kia Sorento

SX - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,000KM
VIN 5XYRKDLF0NG081351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wolf Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 26-3440A
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2022 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

With comfort in every versatile row, this powerful and refined 2022 Sorento is ready to offer you a drive like no other. This SUV was designed to go all the way no matter where you go, and get you there in comfort and style. With amazing technology and versatility in every nook and cranny, this 2022 Sorento is ready for more than adventure, its ready to be character in your story. Try out the future of SUVs today in this 2022 Kia Sorento.This low mileage SUV has just 36,000 kms. It's wolf gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Sorento's trim level is SX. The drive is yours in this stunning SX complete with a heads up display, heated and cooled leather seats with memory settings, a sunroof, and Bose premium audio added to the lower trims impressive list of features including a hands free power liftgate and a 10.25 inch multimedia interface with navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, UVO connected car, and Bluetooth streaming. Additional features include an active safety suite including parking sensors, active blind spot assist, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, driver alert monitoring, and a convenient rearview camera for advanced safety. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel give modern comfort and convenience while aluminum wheels and bold style make for a captivating presence.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2022 Kia Sorento SX - Low Mileage for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Kia Sorento SX - Low Mileage 36,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2022 Kia Sorento