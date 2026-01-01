$31,991+ taxes & licensing
2022 Land Rover Discovery
Sport SE - Leather Seats
2022 Land Rover Discovery
Sport SE - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$31,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,675KM
VIN SALCP2FX2NH912719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Byron Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Oyster
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13666A
- Mileage 25,675 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Metal-look grille
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Driver knee airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Park Assist
Integrated Phone
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Leather/aluminum steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Rear Leg Room: 968 mm
Overall height: 1,727 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 67 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,550 kg
Blind Spot Detection
Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
Overall Width: 1,905 mm
Curb weight: 1,832 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.0 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,597 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,698 L
Rear Head Room: 984 mm
Wheelbase: 2,741 mm
InControl PROTECT
Piano black/aluminum door trim
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Piano black/aluminum center console trim
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
3 USB ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Front Leg Room : 993 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Emergency Braking
Parking Aid Front and Rear Reverse Sensing System
Exterior Entry Lights : Remote activated w/puddle lights
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Leather/Piano Black Dash Trim
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Traffic Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2022 Land Rover Discovery