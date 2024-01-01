$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD - Low Mileage
2022 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,504KM
VIN JM1DKFC74N1603543
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,504 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2022 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
From its sophisticated exterior design to the cutting-edge technological innovations, Mazda engineers designed the 2022 CX-3 to inspire joy behind the wheel. The compact but versatile interior of the 2022 CX-3 with expandable cargo space, foldable rear seats, and customizable storage accessories is designed to impress drivers and passengers alike.This low mileage SUV has just 29,504 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CX-3's trim level is GS AWD. This GS trim adds heated seats and steering wheel, aluminum wheels, and a chrome grille for luxury and style. The touchscreen infotainment is complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the ultimate in connectivity features. Remote keyless entry gives you modern convenience while the Mazda iACTIVSENSE system keeps you safe with blind spot monitoring, Smart City Brake Support automatic braking, and a rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2022 Mazda CX-3