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<b>Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Monitoring, Automatic Braking, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels</b><br> <br> The versatile design of the 2022 Mazda CX-30 offers ease and agility without compromising on capability and space. This 2022 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 88,648 km. Its Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our CX-30s trim level is GS. This GS trim adds to your safety suite with distance pacing cruise, lane keep assist, and collision mitigation. This CX-30 offers heated seats and a heated steering wheel for incredible interior comfort and aluminum wheels for eye catching style. With a touchscreen infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, plus more connectivity and tech, this CX-30 really knows how to entertain. Remote keyless entry gives you modern convenience while the Mazda iACTIVSENSE system keeps you safe with blind spot monitoring, Smart City Brake Support automatic braking, and a rear view camera.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2022 Mazda CX-30

88,648 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Mazda CX-30

GS

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13990248

2022 Mazda CX-30

GS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
88,648KM
VIN 3MVDMBCL4NM412030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2545
  • Mileage 88,648 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Monitoring, Automatic Braking, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels

The versatile design of the 2022 Mazda CX-30 offers ease and agility without compromising on capability and space. This 2022 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 88,648 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our CX-30's trim level is GS. This GS trim adds to your safety suite with distance pacing cruise, lane keep assist, and collision mitigation. This CX-30 offers heated seats and a heated steering wheel for incredible interior comfort and aluminum wheels for eye catching style. With a touchscreen infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, plus more connectivity and tech, this CX-30 really knows how to entertain. Remote keyless entry gives you modern convenience while the Mazda iACTIVSENSE system keeps you safe with blind spot monitoring, Smart City Brake Support automatic braking, and a rear view camera.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2022 Mazda CX-30