Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2022 Mazda CX-5s athletic handling, precise steering, and upscale cabin are just some of the reasons why it ranks near the top of the compact SUV class. This 2022 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The 2022 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicles makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2022 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 66,200 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2022 Mazda CX-5

66,200 KM

Details Description

$31,079

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mazda CX-5

Watch This Vehicle
12779189

2022 Mazda CX-5

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$31,079

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,200KM
VIN JM3KFBDMXN1621531

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1589
  • Mileage 66,200 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Mazda CX-5's athletic handling, precise steering, and upscale cabin are just some of the reasons why it ranks near the top of the compact SUV class. This 2022 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2022 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2022 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 66,200 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth - $45.92 /Wk for sale in Kanata, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth - $45.92 /Wk 78,561 KM $11,066 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Mazda CX-5 66,200 KM $31,079 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus - $77.80 /Wk for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus - $77.80 /Wk 117,690 KM $23,066 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,079

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2022 Mazda CX-5