Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection!

In a competitive compact crossover segment, this 2022 Mazda CX-5 shines with its agile handling, beautiful and comfortable interior and impressive styling. This 2022 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2022 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2022 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 63,847 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our CX-5's trim level is GX. This CX-5 comes with heated seats for cozy comfort, alongside Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and even more infotainment tech for endless engagement. An assistive suite helps you stay safe with lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and distance pacing cruise with stop and go. Fog lamps help on those dreary days, while a rearview camera makes sure you always park safely. Do it all in style with chrome trim and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise, Fog Lamps.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

chrome accessories
Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE

