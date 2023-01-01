2022 Mazda MAZDA3

$31,976 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 3 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10100658

P3256 VIN: JM1BPACL8N1505351

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Quartz Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 27,395 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags Silver aluminum rims Max cargo capacity: 374 L Diameter of tires: 16.0" Overall height: 1,445 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,354 kg Rear Head Room: 947 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,359 mm Front Head Room: 965 mm Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm AM/FM/HD Radio Manual child safety locks Rear Leg Room: 891 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition with push button start 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Overall Length: 4,662 mm Overall Width: 1,797 mm Wheelbase : 2,726 mm Rear Hip Room : 1,292 mm Gross Vehicle Weight : 1,804 kg Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) Mazda Connected Services w/2-year free trial period Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required)

