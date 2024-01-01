$44,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier
PRO-4X - Navigation - 360 Camera
2022 Nissan Frontier
PRO-4X - Navigation - 360 Camera
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,805KM
VIN 1N6ED1EKXNN631484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,805 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $47695 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $44995!
Best in-class standard horsepower makes this 2022 Frontier the king of bringing what you need. This 2022 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 49,805 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Frontier's trim level is PRO-4X. This Frontier PRO-4X is fully equipped for work or play with added NissanConnect with navigation and wi-fi, Bilstein shocks, a driver selectable rear locking diff, Class III towing equipment, three skid plates, a spray in bed liner, a rear step bumper, and a 360 degree camera with off-road mode. This midsize truck is an everyday workhorse with Class III towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and two 120V outlets. Stay connected with modern technology features such as touchscreen with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.
Payments from $723.70 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Off-Road Package
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM
