2022 Nissan Kicks
SV - Heated Seats - Remote Start
2022 Nissan Kicks
SV - Heated Seats - Remote Start
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
15,190KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV8NL518013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,190 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Kick it to your own beat with the 2022 Kicks. This 2022 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 15,190 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Highbeam Assist.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Highbeam Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2022 Nissan Kicks