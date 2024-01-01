$22,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Kicks
S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2022 Nissan Kicks
S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,566KM
VIN 3N1CP5BV7NL527500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,566 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot Detection!
Compare at $24375 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $22995!
Kick it to your own beat with the 2022 Kicks. This 2022 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 34,566 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is S. This Kicks S offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Park Assist, Rear Camera.
Payments from $369.85 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Rear Park Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Highbeam Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2022 Nissan Kicks