<b>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot Detection!</b><br> <br> Compare at $24375 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $22995! <br> <br> Kick it to your own beat with the 2022 Kicks. This 2022 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 34,566 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Kickss trim level is S. This Kicks S offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Park Assist, Rear Camera. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$369.85</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,566 KM

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot Detection!

Compare at $24375 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $22995!

Kick it to your own beat with the 2022 Kicks. This 2022 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 34,566 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is S. This Kicks S offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Park Assist, Rear Camera.


Payments from $369.85 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth
Android Auto

REAR CAMERA
Rear Park Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking

Blind Spot Detection
Highbeam Assist

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
