2022 Nissan Pathfinder

8,498 KM

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Platinum - Cooled Seats

Location

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

8,498KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10109796
  • Stock #: A1576
  • VIN: 5N1DR3DF9NC261815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,498 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, HUD, Wireless Charging, Sunroof!

Compare at $63579 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $59980!

On the highway or the scenic route, this 2022 Nissan Pathfinder does it with style. This 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 8,498 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is Platinum. This Pathfinder Platinum trim adds top of the line comfort features such as a heads up display, Bose Premium Audio System, wireless AppleCarplay and Android Auto, heated and cooled quilted leather trimmed seats, and heated second row captains chairs. This family SUV is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, a 120V outlet, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Hud, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats.


Payments from $934.56 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
WIRELESS CHARGING

Convenience

Proximity Key

Comfort

Tri-Zone Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Navigation
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

