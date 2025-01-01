$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,134KM
VIN 5N1DR3CE1NC253457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,134 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Rear Camera
You can return to your rugged roots in this 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. This 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 43,134 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SL. This Pathfinder SL adds heated leather trimmed seats, driver memory settings, and a 120V outlet to this incredible SUV. This family hauler is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
2022 Nissan Pathfinder